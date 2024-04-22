Quick reads for this week

FNB Insure has paid out R700 million in pre-emptive life insurance to date FNB Insure has announced that it has paid out over R700m in pre-emptive life insurance claims since inception.

According to FNB, to date, it has proactively processed over 11 000 claims, with an average of R2m claims per month over the past year. The highest pre-emptive life cover claim processed amounted to R6m for life cover and R100 000 for a funeral policy. Evodia Phahlane, COO of FNB Insure, says: “Through our pre-emptive claims process, we can initiate the claim on behalf of beneficiaries who are not aware of the policies their loved ones might have taken. “Over the years, this has saved families against financial hardship after losing their loved ones who may have been breadwinners.

“Our industry-leading proactive payout process continues to demonstrate our commitment to always putting our customers’ needs first and being there for them in moments that matter the most. With our focus on being an integrated financial services provider, we are committed to providing our customers with integrated advice across their transactional, credit, savings, investments, and insurance needs.” City of Cape Town budgets R5.5m for youth jobs

The City of Cape Town is putting an R5.5m budget behind Jobs Connect – a recruitment platform to link young people with employers, which also includes work readiness training opportunities. The allocation forms part of the City’s proposed Building For Jobs Budget 2024/25. Jobs Connect offers Capetonians an opportunity to find work and training opportunities in high-growth sectors, including call centres, hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and more. Importantly, these sectors have a low barriers to entry, especially for young people hoping to experience the life-changing transformative power of earning an income for the first time.