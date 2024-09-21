Quick reads for this week

Momentum Group Foundation calls for stronger collaboration to tackle youth unemployment In a bid to curb the unemployment rate among youth, the Momentum Group Foundation recently hosted the Masibambisane – Thriving Together event, which brought together leaders from the public and private sectors, civil society and youth entrepreneurs.

The foundation says the youth unemployment crisis in South Africa has reached well over a staggering 60%. “With more than a third of the country’s youth unemployed, the event highlighted the need for collaborative efforts and partnerships across sectors to get more young people into employment and to address the underlying challenges experienced by the country’s youth. “Through concerted collaboration efforts, stakeholders aim to create sustainable employment and entrepreneurial opportunities by focusing on empowering young people in townships and rural areas – where the impact of unemployment is most severe. By addressing these communities’ unique challenges, the entity seeks to uplift entire communities in order to drive meaningful, long-term change,” the foundation said.

Momentum Group executive director Dumo Mbethe said: “We recognise that the time to start curbing youth unemployment is now, and this is how: no single entity can tackle this crisis alone. It requires deliberate and concerted partnerships between corporations, the government and civil society. By working together, we can make a lasting impact. Without this level of collaboration, any effort to address youth unemployment will fall short of making a meaningful contribution.” Discovery Health Medical Scheme increases medical aid premiums Discovery Health Medical Scheme has announced its contribution increases for 2025. According to the company, contribution increases will range from 7.4% to 10.9%, depending on plan choice, and all members will benefit from new risk-funded day-to-day benefits and a new personalised health programme.

Balancing affordability and sustainability Dr Ron Whelan, the CEO of Discovery Health Medical Scheme administrator, said: “In determining the Discovery Health Medical Scheme contribution increases for 2025, the priority is maintaining the industry-leading benefits enjoyed by Discovery Health Medical Scheme members while ensuring contributions remain affordable in the short-term and sustainable in the long-term. To maintain the benefits available to Discovery Health Medical Scheme members, contributions must increase to match medical inflation and expected claims for health care by members in 2025.” The group said that across the world, medical inflation was estimated to exceed consumer price inflation (CPI) by 6.4% in 2024. Medical inflation outpaces CPI due to ageing populations and a growing number of people being in poor health, which leads to a greater demand for health-care services, above the increase in the cost of those services.

inDrive invests R3 million in driver support initiatives inDrive, the mobility service known for its name-your-price approach, has announced that it was investing more than R3 million in driver support initiatives. The initiative was designed to improve earnings, provide financial relief amid rising fuel prices and enhance support for drivers across South Africa.

Recently, the group said its DoXGetY reward campaign provided more than 150 prizes, including fuel vouchers and brand-new cars, as part of the company’s efforts to create a fairer mobility landscape. “These rewards underscore inDrive’s commitment to supporting drivers in overcoming economic challenges while improving their safety and working conditions,” the group said. “We believe that drivers are the backbone of our service, and our mission has always been to challenge injustice in the ride-hailing industry. Our investment has empowered thousands of drivers, providing them with essential tools to navigate difficult times,” said Ashif Black, the business development representative for inDrive in Africa.

“From fuel vouchers that alleviate the burden of high costs to safety-focused initiatives, we are excited to do even more in the future.” Book review: The Spirit Of Leadership: Reflections on business and faith (Paperback). By: Reuel J. Khoza Price: R255

In 2023, Reuel Khoza unsealed a letter to the future, which he had written in 1999 when he was chair of Eskom, at the time recognised as the best power utility in the world. It was an optimistic letter, expressing hopes that have since been dashed by corruption and maladministration – by a failure of ethical leadership. Khoza has written about leadership before – considering the importance of intelligence and emotional and social quotients. Now, he broadens his focus to explore the role of spirituality – a “faith quotient” – in transformational leadership. Powerful chapters deal with Ubuntu and Christianity, the social responsibilities of business, the nature of generosity in an unequal world and the search for common values to bridge conflicts. This is a vital and timely book for a country that has lost its moral compass.