Quick reads for this week

MTN SA CEO Urges corporate South Africa to donate 30,000 devices to underprivileged learners MTN South Africa’s CEO, Charles Molapisi, has called for business leaders across the country to join a new initiative aimed at closing the digital divide in education.

The “Connecting Every Child” initiative seeks to provide 30 000 digital devices to learners in some of South Africa’s most under-resourced and remote schools. “The initiative represents a significant opportunity for corporate South Africa to collaborate in a public-private partnership designed to address the urgent need for digital access in education," MTN South Africa said. According to the company, it has committed the first 2 000 devices.

“We must take the necessary steps to mitigate the challenge faced by millions of South African learners. Underprivileged learners are deprived of the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world,” said Molapisi. “This is not just about providing devices, it’s about giving these children a chance to break free from the cycle of poverty. Education is the key to the future, and technology is the key to unlocking that education.” Hisense donated 350 mobile phones towards the programme.

"Hisense South Africa is pleased to partner with MTN and be among the first to contribute to this important initiative,” said Jocelyn Willies, head of Marketing, Hisense South Africa. Book review: Your Ultimate Personal Finance Guide - ALL the wealth-creating advice you will ever need in one book (Paperback) By: Johan Gouws Price: R285

This book serves as a quick but comprehensive reference guide that provides the necessary insights into each area of your finances at every stage of your life. It will assist you with self-reflection checkpoints to avoid financial catastrophe due to unexpected economic challenges while maximising your wealth potential. It will help you to construct a sound personal financial plan with or without the assistance of a financial adviser and to identify your money personality, because only by understanding what money means to you will you be better able to manage it. Applying the principles contained in this guide is guaranteed to improve your chances of achieving your financial goals. It will assist you with living a life of purpose and meaning and leave a lasting legacy as you travel financially secure along your life’s journey. FNB reveals that over 50% of their valid active wills were drafted by women customers

Women have made notable gains in terms of wealth and financial equality over the past couple of years, according to FNB. The financial services provider said while earning and being financially independent is indispensable for today’s working women, managing one’s finances to not only grow but retain and seamlessly transfer one’s wealth to one’s loved ones when one has gone has become just as important. “This reality is corroborated by FNB's insights, which reveal that over half (51%) of FNB’s valid and active wills sit with women, with 89% opting for single wills and only 11% opting for joint wills over the past 12 months,” it said.