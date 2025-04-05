Quick reads for this week

Google Cloud launches first African cloud region in Johannesburg Google Cloud has announced that it has officially inaugurated its first African cloud region in Johannesburg, marking a major milestone in its $1 billion investment pledge to drive Africa’s digital transformation.

Operational since January 2024, the Johannesburg cloud region provides African businesses and multinational companies with access to advanced AI, machine learning, data analytics, and security solutions. These cutting-edge technologies empower organizations to enhance efficiency, develop innovative tools, and seize new growth opportunities. According to Google, this launch is part of its broader infrastructure investments in Africa. In May 2024, Google Cloud introduced Umoja, a new fibre optic cable linking Kenya to Australia. Alongside the Equiano cable and Johannesburg’s cloud region, this forms Africa Connect—an initiative designed to improve network speed, reliability, and affordability across the continent. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the investment, stating it will boost innovation and economic growth. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian emphasised the company’s commitment to accelerating African development through cloud and AI technologies.

With this expansion, Google aims to bridge the digital divide and empower Africa’s tech-driven future. Volvo introduces new incentives for electric vehicle owners in South Africa Volvo Car South Africa has announced that it has introduced a set of incentives aimed at encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. The offer includes two years of free public charging, a GridCars home charging wallbox with an installation allowance, and three years of monthly Vodacom data for new EV owners.

Charging and infrastructure support New Volvo EV owners will receive a R12,000 charging voucher, valid for 24 months, to use at public charging stations via a GridCars charge card. In addition, a R7,500 installation allowance is available for a GridCars wallbox, which allows for faster home charging compared to standard electrical outlets. The wallbox comes with a two-year warranty covering parts and installation. Connectivity for EV users

To support digital integration, Volvo EV owners will also receive 10 GB of Vodacom data per month for 36 months through a Wi-Fi dongle, enabling access to in-car Google services such as Google Maps and YouTube. These measures come as EV adoption in South Africa grows, with Volvo reporting 539 electric vehicle sales in 2024. Application deadline extended: seize your chance for an arts scholarship

Are you an aspiring artist dreaming of studying at a top arts institution in South Africa? The Arts & Culture Trust (ACT) has exciting news! Due to high demand and school holiday considerations, the application deadline for the ACT Nyoloha Scholarship Programme (NSP) has been extended to Sunday, April 13, 2025. This prestigious scholarship offers young, passionate South African artists the opportunity to secure financial support for an undergraduate degree in the arts. If you're between 17 and 25 years old, have a deep love for creative expression, and aspire to turn your talent into a professional career, now is your chance! Whether you're a singer, dancer, actor, visual artist, or digital artist, this program provides discipline-focused training, mentorship, and the opportunity to compete in Johannesburg for one of two life-changing scholarship prizes.