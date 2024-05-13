Quick reads for this week

Absa Group has announced the official launch of a non-banking subsidiary in the People’s Republic of China.

“The African continent is endowed with talent, mineral wealth and a young population – and is poised to play an increasingly influential role in global trade as investors recognise its status as the last true frontier in global growth. Through this expansion, Absa Group isn't merely acquiring a new location; we're affirming our dedication to expanding our global presence and playing our part in facilitating growth on the continent,” says Arrie Rautenbach, Group Chief Executive Officer of Absa Group.

According to Absa, the China-Africa investment relationship has flourished over the past few decades, with China emerging as the continent’s largest bilateral trade partner.

"This has been fuelled by Chinese investment in Africa’s vast natural resources and infrastructure projects, creating huge commercial opportunities for both regions," it said.