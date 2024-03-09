Raging Bulls are rushing towards us

The annual Raging Bull Awards ceremony, the “Oscars” of the investment industry, takes place next week, on Monday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event, a sumptuous gala dinner, is hosted by Personal Finance and Business Report in association with data providers ProfileData. The event is sponsored by the JSE and PSG Asset Management.

The awards celebrate outstanding performance, to the end of 2023, of actively managed unit trust funds marketed by South African asset managers and offshore funds approved by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to be marketed to local investors. There are awards for straight performance over three years and risk-adjusted performance over five years. The highlight of the evening is the announcement of the South African and offshore managers of the year, determined by the overall performance of their qualifying funds.