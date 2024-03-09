Raging Bulls are rushing towards us

The annual Raging Bull Awards ceremony, the “Oscars” of the investment industry, takes place next week, on Monday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The event, a sumptuous gala dinner, is hosted by Personal Finance and Business Report in association with data providers ProfileData. The event is sponsored by the JSE and PSG Asset Management.
The awards celebrate outstanding performance, to the end of 2023, of actively managed unit trust funds marketed by South African asset managers and offshore funds approved by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to be marketed to local investors. There are awards for straight performance over three years and risk-adjusted performance over five years. The highlight of the evening is the announcement of the South African and offshore managers of the year, determined by the overall performance of their qualifying funds.
The keynote speaker at the event will be Dr Pali Lehohla, former statistician-general of South Africa, who pens the weekly Business Report column “Real Numbers”.
Leholhla headed Statistics South Africa from 2000 to 2017. Since leaving office, he consults on research, strategy, statistical development and statistical programmes, especially those related to censuses. He is currently a member of the steering committee of the Multidimensional Poverty Peer Network, a global community of 61 countries and 19 organisations that focuses on multidimensional poverty. He also sits on the independent advisory panel to the UN secretary general on the health of mothers, adolescents and children.
Next Saturday, Personal Finance takes the form of a souvenir pull-out tabloid supplement covering the Raging Bull Awards, including interviews with winning fund managers.
