Sars announces dates for 2024 tax season

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced the filing dates for tax season 2024, which will open in July. The tax season for individual taxpayers (non-provisional) will open on July 15, 2024, until October 21, 2024.

Sars said auto-assessment notices will start going out from 1 to 14 July 2024. The filing season for provisional taxpayers will run from 15 July 2024 to 20 January 2025, and for trusts, from 16 September 2024 to 20 January 2025. Tax Season 2024 dates

Trusts: 16 September 2024 to 20 January 2025 According to Sars, individual taxpayers should ensure they have received their IRP5/IT3(a) and other tax certificates like medical aid, retirement annuity fund, and any other third-party data relevant to determining their tax obligations. Third parties would have already been sending this data to the taxman for processing.

Sars said it would still communicate information of any auto assessment changes for 2024. Sars said it recommended that taxpayers make use of eFiling or the Sars MobiApp to handle their tax affairs and avoid trying to do it over the phone or in person. However, if someone needs their tax affairs to be dealt with in person, bookings can also be made online or by sending an SMS to request a booking.