Stay safe this easter: essential insurance and driving tips

The Easter holiday season is upon us, and for many South Africans, it’s a time to hit the road, reunite with loved ones, and explore the country’s breathtaking destinations. According to local travel stats published by the South African Tourism Department, domestic travel has surged in the last couple of years, with nearly half of South Africans saying travel is now more important to them than it was before. While this enthusiasm is encouraging, caution and preparedness must be exercised, as the risk of road accidents remains a concern, especially with the persistent rains.

Increased traffic volumes on major highways bring a heightened risk of accidents, especially during rainy weather, which is expected to persist throughout April. Last year’s road stats published by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) revealed sobering truths: that tyre bursts accounted for 83.3% of crashes attributed to vehicle factors during the 2024 Easter weekend, and the preliminary 2024/2025 festive season statistics released by the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy further revealed that road crashes involving fatalities saw a 4.2% year-on-year increase during the 2024/25 festive season. These figures emphasise the need for drivers to prioritise both motor vehicle safety and insurance coverage as they prepare for their Easter travels. Below are practical tips to ensure your journey is safe and protected.

Check your vehicle insurance policy Car insurance is a financial safety net that offers protection against the unexpected. Ncube advises motorists to check their vehicle insurance policy before traveling. It is vital to ensure you have the right coverage for any unexpected incidents. It provides peace of mind by confirming that your policy includes comprehensive protection against damage, theft, and third-party claims. Additionally, verifying details like emergency roadside assistance benefits ensures you're prepared for breakdowns or accidents during your journey. This proactive step helps prevent surprises and ensures you're fully equipped to handle any challenges on the road.

Essential vehicle safety tips Preparing your vehicle before traveling is crucial for ensuring a safe and trouble-free road trip. Ncube says it can minimise the risk of mechanical failures, reduce the likelihood of accidents, and enhance overall road safety. Key preparations, such as checking tyre condition, brakes, and engine performance, ensure your vehicle is in optimal condition to handle the journey. Proper maintenance also equips you to deal with adverse conditions, such as rainy weather, which can increase hazards like slippery roads or reduced visibility. Taking these proactive measures protects not only you but also other road users, allowing for a smooth and secure travel experience.

Staying alert and vigilant Road safety goes beyond maintaining your vehicle—it requires careful focus and thorough planning. Resting before a trip and scheduling regular breaks helps combat fatigue, ensuring you remain alert during long journeys. Avoiding impaired driving is essential, as alcohol and driving are a dangerous combination, and making responsible choices critical to protecting lives. Additionally, staying informed about weather conditions allows drivers to anticipate road challenges and adapt their driving to ensure a safer journey. Exploring the beauty of South Africa by road is an incredible experience, but safety and preparedness should be your top priorities. Combining a solid car insurance policy with proper vehicle checks and responsible driving can help reduce road accidents, protect lives, and ensure an enjoyable holiday for everyone.