The top 13 things to know and do when making an insurance claim

Navigating an insurance claim can feel overwhelming, especially as it usually coincides with a stressful situation. Here are the top 13 #WYZETips that Hannes Smith, CEO of iWYZE, underwritten by Old Mutual Insure Limited, a licensed FSP and Non-Life Insurer, recommends you do to help you get through the process smoothly. Understand Your Policy

It’s important to keep abreast with what your policy covers and excludes. If you’re unsure, contact your insurer for clarification. Report the Incident Promptly Report your incident to your insurer as soon as possible to avoid complications and delays

Document Everything Thorough documentation helps support your claim and provides necessary evidence. Take photos, videos, and detailed notes of the damage or loss. Keep receipts any other relevant documents. Keep Records

Record details of all interactions with your insurer, including dates, times, and the names of representatives. Mitigate Further Damage Where possible, take steps to protect your property from further harm.

Honesty is Key Provide truthful and detailed information. Keep your insurer in the loop, notify them promptly of any changes in your personal circumstances to keep your policy up to date, like address, regular driver, financial status, using your vehicle or house for reasons other than personal use Stay Organised

Keeping all your documents and correspondence in one place helps streamline the claims process. Old Mutual Insure recommends creating a dedicated folder (physical or digital) for all claim-related documents and communications. Know Your Rights Being aware of your rights helps you advocate for yourself if issues arise. South Africa has an active insurance ombudsman, the National Financial Ombud Scheme, established to resolve disputes and their services are free to consumers.

Follow Up Regularly You can eliminate delays by addressing any issues or providing outstanding information if you follow up on the progress of your claim with your broker or your insurer. Ensure Adequate Cover

Make sure your car is adequately covered to avoid underinsurance. Review the agreed value and the value of any accessories as this ensures that in the event of a claim, you’re able to replace your car. Use Approved Towing Services During a car accident or road incident, it’s crucial to use approved towing services and providers from your insurer. Using unauthorised providers could result in unexpected expenses, such as towing, storage and release costs.

Disclose Vehicle Usage Accurately Accurately disclose how you use your vehicle—whether for personal or business purposes—as this can impact your claim. Incorrectly stating this information in your policy may lead to claim rejection. Know Your Excess