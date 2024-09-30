Tips for getting your full rental deposit back

When renting a property, one of the biggest concerns for tenants is ensuring the return of their security deposit at the end of the lease. To avoid deductions and secure your full deposit, being proactive from the start is important. Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa explains that even though the deposit is paid to the landlord, it remains the tenant’s money. “The landlord is merely holding the money as a security measure, should the tenant default or breach the rental agreement. However, the landlord is entitled to deduct from the rental deposit any expenses incurred to repair damages to the property which occurred during the tenancy. This can include holes in the walls from picture frames or stains on the carpets,” says Goslett.

To help tenants avoid running into any surprises at the end of their lease, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares some essential tips to help you get your rental deposit back in full… Move-in inspection Before moving into the property, it is vital to ensure that a detailed move-in inspection is completed. If the landlord is working through a reputable rental agent, this should be taken care of for you. But, if the landlord does not arrange an inspection at key handover, then be sure to arrange one yourself, taking photographs of any existing damages to the property as evidence that they were there before you moved in.

Regular cleaning During your tenancy, keep the property clean and in good condition. Be especially mindful of areas prone to damage from dirt build-up, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and carpets. To avoid stains on carpets, add an area rug in parts of the home prone to spillage (in the lounge, for example), or simply avoid eating and drinking in the carpeted spaces. Repairing damages

It’s essential to report and fix any damages that occur during your tenancy. Be sure to notify your landlord about any necessary repairs immediately, especially for issues like leaks or appliance malfunctions. If, however, you caused the damage – by hanging a picture on the wall, for example – then you need to make sure this is fixed before you move out. Normal wear and tear Understanding what qualifies as ‘normal wear and tear’ will help you take extra care where needed. Normal wear and tear are the typical deterioration that happens to a property over time, and landlords are not allowed to charge for this. However, excessive damage beyond normal wear, such as large stains, broken tiles, or holes in the walls, will likely lead to deductions.

Understanding the reimbursing process The landlord is required by the Rental Housing Act to place the money in an interest-bearing account, held with a financial institution. If there is no damage to the property, the full deposit and interest must be paid to the tenant within seven days of the lease's expiration date. Should any disputes arise between the landlord and the tenant regarding the rental deposit, Goslett recommends that they turn to the province’s Rental Housing Tribunal for assistance. “Getting your full rental deposit back doesn't have to be a struggle. By being proactive, maintaining the property, and staying organized, you can avoid most issues that lead to deductions. Always remember that clear communication with your landlord or rental agent, combined with proper documentation, can protect your deposit and ensure a smooth transition at the end of your lease,” Goslett concludes.