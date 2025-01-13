Tips to manage Back-to-School expenses

As the summer holidays wind down, South African parents face the annual financial strain of back-to-school preparations. From extensive stationery lists to costly uniforms, the financial burden of equipping children for the academic year continues to weigh heavily on families. “Back-to-school expenses remain a huge contributing factor to financial pressure for parents,” says Abigail Moyo, spokesperson for union UASA. “The online outcry from parents on platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) highlights the nightmare expense school essentials have become, costing thousands of rands on top of school fees.

”With South Africa’s high unemployment rate and ongoing economic challenges, affordability remains a critical concern for many households. According to Moyo, UASA has called on the government to expand relief efforts for disadvantaged learners, providing schoolbooks, uniforms, and study kits to help alleviate some of the pressure. The financial toll is supported by findings from the 2nd annual Back-to-School survey conducted by 1Life Insurance, which highlights the emotional and financial challenges parents face. The survey revealed that 95% of parents experience stress during this period, with 88% admitting that back-to-school costs set them back financially. Many families are forced to compromise on other expenses, and 50% of parents are still paying off school-related debts from the previous year. For 77% of respondents, the responsibility of paying school fees falls solely on their shoulders, with 40% being sole breadwinners and 37% identifying as single parents. The survey also highlighted key cost drivers: school fees (39%), uniforms (38%), and stationery (24%), while noting that 92% of dependents lack access to bursaries or financial aid.“This survey underscores the pressing need for financial literacy and support systems for South African families,” says Carol Mazaka, consumer director at 1Life Insurance.

“Education is a cornerstone of opportunity, but it comes at a cost that many parents find overwhelming.”To ease the burden, UASA advises parents to make practical and realistic decisions. “Parents should reflect on their financial situation and place their children in schools they can afford, close to home, to reduce transport and after-school care costs,” Moyo says. Financial experts, including Hayley Parry, money coach and facilitator at 1Life’s Truth About Money, emphasise the importance of preparation. Parry suggests creating detailed budgets, saving throughout the year, and exploring cost-saving options like second-hand supplies. She also recommends shopping early to take advantage of discounts and setting up education-focused savings accounts for long-term relief. “Back-to-school doesn’t have to break the bank,” Moyo says.