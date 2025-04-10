Top car safety tips for your Easter road trip with Paige Lindenberg

With Easter around the corner, many South African families are gearing up for memorable road trips and exciting long weekend adventures. Safety on the road isn’t about luck; it's about preparation. I’ve learned on the racetrack how critical even the most minor vehicle faults can be. So, looking after your family's safety needs to start long before your engine does.

Five vital, but often overlooked, vehicle checks that every driver needs to do before hitting the road this Easter: 1. Get a grip on your tyres – Did you know that your tyres' contact with the road is about the size of your handprint? Paige highlights the importance of ensuring that this small, yet critical connection is 100% solid. Inspect your tyres carefully for sufficient tread and look for any damage, including cuts or bubbles. Tyre health is not just about avoiding blowouts – it also plays a big part in being able to stop quickly in an emergency. Tests have shown that worn tyres can significantly increase stopping distances by up to 10 metres at 60km/h and as much as 35 metres at 100km/h. So, proper tyre condition can be the difference between safety and tragedy. 2. Spare a thought for your fifth wheel - There is a frequently neglected component of every vehicle - the spare wheel. A flat tyre should be a minor inconvenience, not a crisis. Check your spare regularly for condition and correct inflation, and make sure you have all the necessary tools, such as a jack, wheel spanner, the right lock-nut remover, and warning triangles.

3. Take charge of your battery - Battery issues are among the most common road trip setbacks. Drivers should prevent this inconvenience with a simple battery check. Having your battery professionally tested before your journey can prevent an unexpected breakdown. It’s quick, easy, and often free, but a 5-minute battery check is an investment in carefree holiday memories. 4. A quick lube check is all you need. Regular vehicle maintenance should include essential fluids such as oil, water, and coolant. Ideally, schedule a full vehicle service before your trip. If you can't manage that, at least thoroughly check your oil, coolant, and water levels yourself. Castrol's easy-to-use Oil Finder tool at Castrol.co.za can help ensure you use the correct lubricant. Carry extra fluids in your vehicle. It's smart to have spare oil and coolant on hand. You never know when you'll need it - or when it could make you the hero who saves a stranded motorist along the way to your destination. 5. Check out the big screen - Even minor windscreen chips can rapidly escalate into dangerous cracks during long, high-speed journeys. A compromised windscreen isn't just an inconvenience, it’s a real safety hazard. Windscreen repairs are simple and often covered by insurance, usually at no extra cost. Taking this small step can make a big difference in keeping you safe behind the wheel.

6. Don’t forget the added extras - While not strictly safety items, comfort and convenience on the road are key to staying safe and happy. Keep your car stocked with bottled water, wet wipes, a rubbish bag to stop those water bottles from ending up under your brake pedal, and comfortable, non-slip shoes for driving. These simple items will enhance your travel experience and can make a big difference during long drives. Preparation brings peace of mind. While this may not be an exhaustive list of safety tips, by doing these basic checks, you’re maximising the chances that your holiday adventure won’t end up being an unexpected camp-out on the side of a national highway. * Lindenberg is an award-winning racing driver.