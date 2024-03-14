What all young investors should know about their money

From the tap or from the hosepipe? That is the question South African youth should be asking ahead of this month’s Global Money Week. It’s the same question SV Capital Co-founder Kagiso Tloubatla asked his 10-year-old nephew, whilst demonstrating the speed of water in the bathtub. Which is better? Which works faster? Which yields the best returns? The answer, of course, may lie in an alternative to the obvious.

Considering that most of South Africa’s young aspirants spend their money on six things alone: entertainment, fashion, education, travel, accommodation and cellphone data, it’s not surprising that short- or long-term investing is as far removed from the Sunday lunch table as is yesterday’s status update. For Ayanda Majola and Kagiso Tloubatla, Co-founders of South African investment group SV Capital, it doesn’t need to be so complicated. According to them, investing for the future has earned itself a rap among youth for being too boring, too risky, “too adult” or quite simply inaccessible. It’s all a myth. Taking a stand for start-up investments, SV Capital approaches investments with a different cap, trumping traditional portfolios with alternative investment suites that present real growth, real value and real-world returns. “Like investing in delivery bikes,” says Tloubatla, “it’s a real South African thing, and it’s a real investment that can yield great returns.” With the rise of South Africa’s gig economy, the delivery bike sector is rapidly expanding in South Africa, contributing not only to competitive returns but also to job creation within the country. By investing in delivery bikes, for example, young investors can now get excited about growing their wealth, and at the same time, can contribute to the support of local economies.

Youngsters who might have always wanted to own or work on a farm can choose to invest in cattle instead. “This way, you’re tapping into something real, and that, by default, is growing your wealth while you inadvertently become a farmer (with your cattle),” says Majola. This is “the hosepipe effect”. By investing your money this way, you invest wealth in a slow and steady stream that winds its way seamlessly and fills the bathtub in due course. The best thing about the hose is that you can wind it where and how you like; it’s a flexible vehicle of movement, allowing you to control the ebb and the flow without risking a gush of water all in one go. Majola and Tloubatla offer their top-10 investment tips for young investors – straight from the tap itself:

Know your money Know how to spend money, know how to make money and know how to lose money. This takes some practice and strategy. Ultimately, your relationship with your investments should never yield resentment – bad move! Investing is first and foremost an energy thing. You will gain, and you will lose, but there is a win in every loss when you learn to look for opportunities to re-energise your investments at the right time, for the right reasons. Don’t wait for ‘perfect’

If you are waiting for the conditions to be perfect, you may wait forever. The best day to start investing is today. Get out of the bathtub – even if it's cold outside. Whatever you invest today is already growing tomorrow. Incidentally, the worst periods can also sometimes be the best times to put money away since the curve must come up ultimately. And it will. Make alternative investments a vibe Our aim is to show you just how cool alternative investments are! Alternative investments, like cattle or delivery bikes, mean you’re working with real-world assets, bringing realness into your investment portfolio. You also get access to local sectors you usually would not have had access to. This makes your investment relatable, easy to understand and exciting to grow – and cool!

Don’t confuse ‘alternative’ with ‘get-rich schemes’ It’s easy to confuse “get-rich-quick schemes” with “alternative investments”. Don’t! These are most definitely not the same – although there are many hustlers out there that will shade a scheme with an alternative portfolio. Be warned! Play smart and ask the right questions. Ensure your broker is regulated and has the certification to prove so. Choose cattle or bikes as your start-up alternative

With any alternative investment, the risk is drastically reduced, and the yields are higher; you will be accessing sectors that are key in our economy. Agriculture, for example, is our economy’s survivor of Covid. It’s the backbone of the economy, while delivery bikes have seen a remarkable return of 19.22% over 18 months. Diversify! Our advice is to hedge your bets and diversify. Never keep your wealth in one bathtub. Diversified portfolios should be embraced, not feared, as it ultimately puts some control back in your hands: when one is losing, the other is gaining. Treat it like a form of investment insurance.

Make your investment fit in with you We get that long-term strategies can feel a little needy, which is why our portfolios offer a short-term, 12-month hop-off option – because we all want to get off the train at some point. For the commitment-phobic investor, you don’t need a five-year relationship with your investment just to yield a small return. Twelve months is doable. Of course, tapping out too soon is not the most effective way to invest, but if you want to, you totally can. Commit to your future self

Commit to your future self, today. None of us know what our future selves will look like in 10 or 20 years – or what we might need. Invest now, so that when you turn 30 or 40, you already have a pot to play with. Save and invest – and know the difference Your savings are more about your everyday, any-day access funds – for things like last-minute tyre purchases, an unexpected flight to London, a medical bill or a first date you want to impress at the Four Seasons. Your savings are more like an emergency fund – your investment needs to run its course. Both are important.