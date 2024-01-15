What kind of retiree are you?

Brad Winstanley The traditional concept of retirement has evolved significantly. While the notion of bidding a sudden farewell to the workforce and embracing leisure in its entirety has given way to a more gradual and sustainable approach - today, many individuals find themselves grappling with the challenge of “affording” retirement. This has resulted in a shift towards multigenerational estates as an innovative solution. This new trend allows retirees to seamlessly transition into a life of relaxation, community engagement, and cherished hobbies, while maintaining a sense of purpose and connection.

We believe multigenerational living is reshaping the retirement landscape. This unique approach ensures that the golden years are not just about cutting ties with work, but about achieving a fulfilling and enriched lifestyle. We are seeing people buy into retirement villages from as young as 50 years old. Often these villages are situated within other estates which are occupied by a multitude of different generations. As people enjoy the spoils of their hard work in later years they want to still feel part of a community. Research coupled with insights directly from consumers themselves about what they are looking for when exploring retirement options has helped the Devmco development team identify and understand the different type of retirees out there. Below are some insights about what some people looking to retire prioritise as important when finding the right solution that will fit their transition into their next stage in life. The Relaxation Retiree:

The concept of the “relaxation retiree” gains a new perspective. This retiree archetype, once viewed as someone simply seeking tranquil moments, now becomes a cornerstone of the multigenerational estate vision. As they lounge on the beach or enjoy a book in the park, these individuals embody the essence of gradual retirement, finding contentment in life's simple pleasures. Within a multigenerational estate, relaxation retirees embrace the journey toward leisure, creating a serene atmosphere that permeates their days and cultivates a sense of inner peace. The Social Retiree: Multigenerational living amplifies the vibrancy of the “social retiree”. No longer confined to fleeting gatherings, these retirees thrive within the bustling community of a shared estate. Hosting dinner parties and attending social events become cherished routines, creating an environment where laughter and camaraderie are abundant. The multigenerational estate offers a stage for social retirees to shine, connecting with a diverse array of peers and weaving a tapestry of memories that enrich their retirement years.

The Health-Conscious Retiree: Health-conscious retirees find their sanctuary within the multigenerational estate's well-balanced ecosystem. Engaging in daily exercises, relishing wholesome foods, and nurturing their well-being, they embody the essence of vitality. The estate's facilities, from fitness centres to wellness classes, cater to their commitment to health, while the shared environment allows room for connecting with like-minded individuals, inspiring a journey of wellness that transcends the physical. The Creative Retiree:

For the “creative retiree”, the multigenerational estate becomes a haven of inspiration and self-expression. Engaging in artistic pursuits, whether it's painting, writing, or music, takes on new dimensions as these retirees collaborate and exchange ideas with fellow creatives. The estate's communal spaces and events provide a platform for showcasing their talents, ensuring that their retirement years are adorned with the joy of creativity and the bonds forged through shared artistic endeavours. The Adventurous Retiree: Multigenerational living empowers the “adventurous retiree” to embark on a journey of discovery within and beyond the estate's borders. Exploring new territories, sampling exotic cuisines, and immersing themselves in diverse cultures are no longer solitary pursuits. The estate's dynamic community fuels their zest for life, amplifying the thrill of adventure and weaving a tapestry of experiences that paints the canvas of their retirement with vibrant hues of excitement and wonder.

As the ideals of traditional retirement start to fade, a new wave of living has emerged - with multigenerational estates paving the way to a more harmonious and fulfilling future. By embracing a progressive approach, retirees of today can confidently step into the future, knowing that when the moment to fully savour their well-earned retirement arrives, they will be positioned, both literally and metaphorically, to relish every moment in the embrace of their home, community, and cherished pastimes within the nurturing embrace of a multigenerational estate. * Brad Winstanley is the strategic project manager at Devmco.