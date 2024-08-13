Young investors think differently, but some principles are timeless

There is an old saying that goes: “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.” Leaving a legacy is a timeless principle that is passed on from generation to generation. While financial inheritance is important, it’s also crucial to teach children how to manage wealth responsibly to avoid losing it. Beyond wealth, there are three other key forms of “inheritance” – financial education, common sense, and generosity – which will help the next generation flourish.

The point of departure for parents is to acknowledge the reality that our children, Generation Z and millennials, think differently. They have grown up in a world where unprecedented technological changes are a constant and Generation Z are commonly referred to as the digitally native generation. They live on devices in a digital-first world and are not afraid to seek answers from the internet and leverage technology.

It is therefore no surprise that Generation Zs are five times more likely to make their investment decisions based on social media. Beyond seeking financial return and building personal wealth, they also want to invest in firms that align with their values and passions.

Environmental and social justice issues in particular are focus areas for the next generation of investors. They are also inclined to favour alternative investments, such as cryptocurrencies and real estate crowdfunding, over more traditional investments such shares and bonds. Technology has also enabled them to trade and manage their portfolios from anywhere in the world, from their smartphones.