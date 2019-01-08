The Entertainer App. File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN - First National Bank is giving its customers a new way to save this year.



The bank has partnered with ' The Entertainer App' in order to make going out on dinners a lot cheaper.





The App is a very popular saving tool that offers users two-for-one specials with various restaurants in South Africa.





This past year I myself saved close to R400 just using the app over the festive season.





Now I know you are probably thinking that the App only partners with certain restaurants and stores, but in fact there are a wide array of partners that suit the conscientious customer to the 'boujee foodie'.





Some of the restaurants that have partnered with the Entertainer App include:





Knead





Hudson's Burgers





Cattle Baron





Häagen-Dazs









The App cost R450 for a whole year of savings but FNB customers will get the App for free.

All you need is an FNB account and make sure you activate your mobile banking app to register.

One of the other great things is that the app offers discounts on other things including hotel stays, gym memberships and spa treatments.





This just might be save you more than you know as Valentine's Day approaches.





