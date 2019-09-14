The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public against doing any financial services business with Rothschild Finance (Pty) Ltd and Rothschild African Loan Department.





Rothschild Finance (Pty) Ltd and Rothschild African Loan Department are not authorised in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act) to render any financial advice and intermediary services.





The FSCA received information that Mr. Jacob Rastogi, Mr. Shawn Douglas and the mentioned companies are presenting themselves to the public as being part of the Rothschild and Co South Africa (Pty) Ltd group, an authorised financial services provider with FSP number 8435, when they are in no way affiliated.





The e-mail address used by Mr. Rastogi is [email protected] and the e-mail address used by Mr. Douglas is [email protected] None of these e-mail addresses belong to the Rothschild and Co South African (Pty) Ltd group. It is the FSCA’s view that Rothschild Finance (Pty) Ltd and Rothschild Company African Loan Department are conducting unregistered business and providing advisory and intermediary services without the necessary authorisation.





The public is once again reminded not to conduct financial services business with an entity or individual that is not authorised by the FSCA. They can check beforehand with the FSCA on either the toll free number (0800 110 443) or on www.fsca.co.za as to whether such entity or person is authorised to render financial services.



