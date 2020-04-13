Fund to assist with SA’s recovery from Covid-19

YW Capital, a financial consultancy and investment holding company, has launched a Business Acceleration Fund to aid businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund would focus on supporting businesses in health-care infrastructure and services, domestic manufacturing, agro-processing and food security (excluding primary agriculture), water and sanitation, and information communications and technology sectors.

It said the fund would deploy its resources to qualifying businesses in the form of equity, mezzanine and/or debt financing.

Mesh Pillay, chief executive of YW Capital, said: “Qualifying businesses must be aligned to the government’s socio-economic objectives and be in a position to contribute to the recovery of the South African economy. We invite the private sector to collaborate on this initiative as we strive for the recovery of economic losses and the sustainability of our country’s employment.”

YW said although the launch of the fund had been initiated because of the Civid-19 crisis, it planned to grow the fund into a sustained source of finance for businesses positioned to deliver on the government’s social and economic objectives over the next five years.