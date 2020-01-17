In order to boost their chances of success, Jeremy Lang, regional general manager at Business Partners, one of Africa’s leading business loan and equity providers, believes that now is the perfect time for these businesses to re-examine their competitiveness and prepare for the year ahead.
“There is always space for innovation in a business. Even as consumers tighten their purse-strings, a steadfast business-minded individual will always see a gap in the market. In many ways, a tough economy can actually offer up some valuable lessons, and businesses might even find themselves evolving into something better as they are forced to adapt to survive.”
In preparation for 2020, Lang advises that business owners reflect on the past 12 months and take note of lessons learnt. “Analyse the numbers and make a record of any trends to pinpoint what worked and what didn’t. It’s also a good time to troubleshoot, resolving any recurring challenges within the business and looking at ways to better streamline internal systems and processes.”
When setting new goals, Lang believes it’s best to be specific and get all the stakeholders on board ahead of time. “For example, consider new ways to boost business sales - whether it’s brushing up on your digital presence, focusing on refining your database, or re-assessing rates and pricing. Ask yourself whether your business model is still compelling enough to compete in a tough economy?”