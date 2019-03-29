Consumers will be feeling the pinch after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa approved electricity increases of up to 50% over the next three years.

“Many South Africans are left scratching their heads as they try to think of ways to make their household budgets stretch even further. Just this year alone we will see around a 10% increase to our electricity bills,” says Susan Steward from Budget Insurance. “With these, and other living expense increases on the cards, consider doing a power audit of your home to see how and where you can save electricity.”