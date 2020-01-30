AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Lee Hancox’s first wedding was in a town hall hosting 150 guests. Her second wedding was much more intimate, hosting just 21 guests in a forest. “The first time, I wanted the wedding of my dreams. I may have in part succumbed to peer pressure from friends’ weddings that were all happening around the same time as well as the fact that lots of people tend to equate a wedding with how happy a marriage will be.” It’s safe to say that most of the 150 people that attended my wedding I saw for the first and last time on that day.

Hancox recalls her second time walking down the aisle as dramatically different. “It was all about us. We just wanted people there who were special to us. We didn’t even have a photographer. We captured candid, in-the-moment photos on disposable cameras instead.”

Don’t Get Caught up in Peer Pressure

Using herself as a case study, Hancox – Head of Channel and Segment Marketing at Sanlam – says it’s important not to get caught up in peer pressure, but rather, to make the day about you and your partner as a couple. She also suggests getting savvy with money and starting to save as early as possible. South African weddings cost about R70 000 to R80 000 on average (but can escalate considerably). Globally, weddings cause spiralling debt for couples, so it’s wise to be wary and cut back on costs when you can. Remember that a wedding lasts one day, a marriage should last a life time.