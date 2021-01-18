Are you trying to maintain your lifestyle in 2021 with less money?

Enjoying the day or night out with friends or family is always a great way to have fun and make memories, but it’s also an easy way to blow a ton of cash, quickly! Movies, drinks, lunch, Uber… before you look again you’ve spent more in one day than you would on food for a week! And, in a time where Covid-19 has affected our financial security, spending that amount of cash can really hit home hard. Rioma Cominelli, a Director at First Loyalty Plus, says “Covid has really served as a reminder for us all that – regardless of our income – we need to be adopting better money habits.”

She explains that learning to be more frugal is going to be a key lifestyle trend in 2021 but adds that curbing your spending doesn’t necessarily mean a complete change in the way you live and socialise. “Exchanging your social life for a savings account isn’t the only way to go out without going broke,” she says.

So, whether you are simply looking to reduce debt, save more or spend less, Rioma offers 4 tips on what you do to can maintain your lifestyle for less in 2021:

1. Shop the specials: Few things feel as good as shopping a bargain. Why spend money buying products at full price when you can get them for less? The best deals are the ones offered by retailers during December and January when most people have exhausted their funds over Christmas. This is when retailers have up to 50% off their products. Paying less for something does not decrease its value, it means you’re smart enough to make beneficial financial decisions.

2. Shop online: The digital age has not only made shopping so much easier, it also gives you the opportunity to compare prices from multiple online stores at the touch of a button. Moreover, doing your grocery shopping online will curb impulsive in-store spending on non-essentials. Just remember to only shop on reputable sites, so that you can protect your personal information and not fall victim to cybercrime.