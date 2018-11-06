FNB has launched a function that enables FNB customers securely to list and sell their homes privately to buyers. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - FNB has launched a function on nav», the financial GPS on the FNB Banking App, that enables FNB customers securely to list and sell their homes privately to buyers who are most likely to qualify for a home loan. nav» Chief Imagineer Jolandé Duvenage says: “The new functionality allows known FNB sellers to connect with known FNB buyers in a reliable, cost-saving and secure environment.”

The innovation follows the launch of nav» Home, which helps customers to search for houses, obtain finance and uncover the associated costs.

Duvenage says sellers who use nav» Home can:

* Access thousands of buyers most likely to qualify for a home loan.

* Calculate their savings upfront.

* Access a quick six-step listing process.

* List for a fair price using a free value estimate of their property and view similar and current listings in their area.

* Manage and edit their listing.

* Monitor number of views and likes.

* Filter buyers in the likelihood that they will qualify for a home loan.

She says buyers can:

* Engage with sellers in a trusted environment.

* View photo galleries of properties.

* Request a pre-approval and home loan application.

* Access other nav» Home tools such as calculators, free value estimates, and area and property reports.

* Access a standard offer to purchase document.

* Get 50percent back in eBucks on the first home loan repayment and obtain up to 50percent off bond registration fees with a selected panel of attorneys.

