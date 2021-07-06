FSCA issues public warning against Globexplore World and Saleem Iqbal

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public to act with caution when dealing with Globexplore World (Globexplore World) and Saleem Iqbal. Whilst it is uncertain what business the company is conducting, the FSCA points out that Globexplore World and Saleem Iqbal are not authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act).

According to its website, globexploreworld.com, Globexplore World specialises in mining investments. It invests in certain mining companies and share the profits with investors. It offers a maximum of 50% return on investment within a space of 7 days. Despite its best efforts, the FSCA has not been able to reach Saleem Iqbal.