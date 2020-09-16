FSCA issues public warning against Naledi Funerals

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public to act with caution when dealing with NHM Funeral Services trading as Naledi Funerals.

The FSCA suspects Naledi Funerals of conducting unauthorised financial services business and breaching various financial sector laws.

The FSCA received information that Naledi Funerals is conducting insurance business without an Underwriter.

The FSCA confirms that Naledi Funerals is not authorised in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act), to render financial advisory and intermediary services.

Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide Financial Advisory & Intermediary Services and what category of advice it is that the entity is registered to provide.