FSCA warns against dealing with Goo Trading

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) would like to warn the public to act with caution when dealing with Goo Trader and Mr Christopher Mason (Mason).

The FSCA received information that there is a person by the name of Christopher Mason purporting to represent a company named Goo Trader. Mason has a Facebook account under the name “Christopher Mason” and apparently invites or advises the public to invest in Bitcoin.

The FSCA has received a complaint and are aware of other complaints from members of the public that invested with Goo Trader, and the public is advised to act with caution. Complainants have indicated that Mason and the company have become uncontactable. They also indicated that they cannot get access to their Bitcoin anymore. It is also of concern that these persons promise unrealistic returns on the investments.

The FSCA reminds customers who wish to conduct financial services with an institution or person to check beforehand with the FSCA on either the toll free number (0800 110 443) or on https://www.fsca.co.za/Fais/Search_FSP.htm whether such institution or person is authorised to render financial services.

