FSCA warns public against Supreme Guarantees and Finance Services

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public against conducting financial services business with Supreme Guarantees and Finance Services (Supreme Guarantees) and Vutivi Mahunisi (Mahunisi).

The FSCA has received information that Supreme Guarantees and Mahunisi are conducting unregistered business and misrepresenting themselves as a business partner of FDM Engineering Underwriters-FSP number 20816 (FDM).

Supreme Guarantees and Mahunisi are not authorised in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act) to render any financial advice and intermediary services.

FDM has confirmed that it is not linked in any business relationship with Supreme Guarantees and Mahunisi.

Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide Financial Advisory & Intermediary Services and what category of advice it is that the entity is registered to provide.