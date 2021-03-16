The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), warns the public against Bridge Corporate Propriety Limited, which claims to be a juristic representative of African Unity Life, an authorised financial services provider with number 8447.

The FSCA received information that Bridge Corporate Propriety Limited is purporting to be a juristic representative of African Unity Life, which allegation was established by the Bridge Corporate Propriety Limited website. It was however confirmed that on 30 April 2018, the relationship between Bridge Corporate Propriety Limited and African Unity Life was ended and this remains the status quo. Bridge Corporate Propriety Limited is not licenced to conduct any financial services.

Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide Financial Advisory & Intermediary Services and what category of advice it is that the entity is registered to provide. There are instances where persons are registered to provide basic advisory services for a low risk product and then offer services of a far more complex and risky nature.

The FSCA again reminds consumers who wish to conduct financial services with an institution or person to check beforehand with the FSCA on either the toll free number (0800 110 443) or on the website www.fsca.co.za as to whether or not such institution or person is authorised to render financial services.

