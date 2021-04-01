FSCA warns the public against IFX Trading Signal

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public against doing any financial services business with IFX Trading Signal who is not authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act). IFX Trading Signal is not regulated by the FSCA.

The website of IFX Trading Signal reflects that it is a UK based company that offers a platform for trading in Forex, Contract for Differences and Crypto Currency. It provides financial services in almost all the countries around the globe.

Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide Financial Advisory & Intermediary Services and what category of advice it is that the entity is registered to provide.

The FSCA reminds customers who wish to conduct financial services with an institution or person to check beforehand with the FSCA on either the toll free number (0800 110 443) or on https://www.fsca.co.za/Fais/Search_FSP.htm whether such institution or person is authorised to render financial services.

