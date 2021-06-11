FSCA warns the public against Imvelo Stock Exchange

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public against conducting any financial or security services related business with an entity by the name Imvelo Stock Exchange

It came to the attention of the FSCA that Imvelo Stock Exchange is describing itself as an Exchange in a manner that is misleading to members of the public. Imvelo Stock Exchange is not licensed as an Exchange in terms of section 9 of the Financial Markets Act, 2012 (Act No. 19 of 2012) (“FMA”). The FSCA believes this conduct may constitute a contravention of section 4(2)(a) of the FMA read with section 111(4) of the Financial Sector Regulation Act, 2017 (Act No. 9 of 2017).