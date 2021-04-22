FSCA warns the public against Walter Monte Weakley

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public against doing any financial services business with Walter Monte Weakley, who is not authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act).

The FSCA received information that Weakley advertises himself as a forex trader on Facebook soliciting investments from the public. Mr Weakley promises growth in client investments by 100% within 56 working days. There have also been multiple complaints made against him on social media calling him a “scammer”.

It is the FSCA’s view that Weakley is conducting unregistered business and providing advisory and intermediary services without the necessary authorisation.

Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide Financial Advisory & Intermediary Services and what category of advice it is that the entity is registered to provide.

There are instances where persons are registered to provide basic advisory services for a low risk product and then offer services of a far more complex and risky nature.

The FSCA reminds customers who wish to conduct financial services with an institution or person to check beforehand with the FSCA on either the toll free number (0800 110 443) or on https://www.fsca.co.za/Fais/Search_FSP.htm whether such institution or person is authorised to render financial services.

