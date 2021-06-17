Got trust issues? How to remove trustees from a business trust

Trusts have been used for many years to protect the assets of their beneficiaries - a legal arrangement designed to hold and manage assets overseen by appointed trustees. A business trust requires that a trustee does more than just protect and administer the trust property and requires that they also use these assets to further the aims of the trust, generate a profit and provide additional benefit to the beneficiaries. But what happens when trust issues arise?

There may come a time where beneficiaries believe that a trustee/trustees, for various reasons, are not fulfilling their fiduciary duties. It is important to look at the trust deed first to establish if exit strategies have been put in place but where serious disputes do arise and settlement negotiations fail or where a trustee refuses to resign, there may be no other alternative than the forcible removal of the trustee. “There are several remedies for removing trustees from a business trust, assuming they fall within the regulations contained in the Trust Property Control Act 57 of 1988 and that the removal of trustee(s) will ultimately be in the best interests of the trust and its beneficiaries,” says Charles de Meillon, candidate attorney at Gillan & Veldhuizen Inc. In terms of the Act, Section 20 provides that a trustee may be removed by a competent court on application by the Master of the High Court or another person who has a vested interest in the trust property (i.e. a beneficiary) if any of the following circumstances are present: