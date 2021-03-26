Here are a few tips to weather even the worst financial storms

Achieving financial stability is the ultimate goal for many South Africans – but factors like personal debt, divorce, health issues, retrenchments and the declining economy can make this increasingly difficult to attain. There is light at the end of the tunnel, though: the right guidance and tools offer several ways to become financially savvy.

“We recognise the immense pressure that South Africans are under to be financially stable during the pandemic. This is why we are committed to helping provide people at each stage of their life with access to proper financial education customised to their unique journey and financial needs. Once armed with this knowledge, people can begin to alter the course of their financial wellness journeys,” explains Katlego Gaborone, Momentum Metropolitan Financial Planner.

Here are Katlego’s top financial tips to best suit each age group:

Money tips for your twenties:

Many people in their twenties are still studying or have just started their careers and are finding their footing in the real world.