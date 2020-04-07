How real South Africans save their money
See how a 32-year-old HR manager from Johannesburg saves and spends – and the changes she can make to meet her goals.
Monthly Income (after tax): R29 800
Insurance and Risk Medical aid: R1 800
Funeral cover: R950
Car insurance: R600
Savings and Investments Retirement annuity: R1 100
Money market account (emergency fund): R500
Other Spending
Rent: R8 500
Utilities: R1 400
Groceries: R3 800
Toiletries: R1 000
Gym: R650
Petrol: R800
Cell phone: R950
Entertainment: R2 000
Grooming (hair, nails, etc.): R850
Debt
Car repayment: R2 000
Credit card payment: R750
Store card repayments: R2 000
Money left at the end of the month: R150
Lessons Learnt
“I’m spending more on my clothing and beauty products than I do on my car repayments and medical aid contributions combined. I hadn’t realised how much I was spending on ‘fun’ stuff proportionate to the more important things.
I am quite good with eating at home and preparing meals for the week ahead on a Sunday, so I think those costs aren’t too bad, but I definitely need to relook at how I am spending my money.
I do have some basic savings in place, which is great – that said, I’m sure it wouldn’t hurt to increase my retirement annuity (RA) contribution. I know I’m not making as much of a tax saving on this each year that I could be, and that probably doesn’t make the best financial sense. Since my savings amounts go off each month via debit order, I must be honest I don’t miss them – they’re out of my account before I can even think about what else I would have spent that money on. It means that increasing my RA contribution probably won’t hurt as much as I think it might.
I also want to save towards an overseas holiday, and take out income protection – cutting back on my grooming would allow me to do both.”
Need help getting your finances in order? Contact a financial planner today and work towards a financially healthier you.
PERSONAL FINANCE