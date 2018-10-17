JOHANNESBURG - Summer is nearly here and with it comes braais, bronzed bodies and blazing heat. This means more road trips - whether to your favourite picnic spot, the winelands or those lazy summer getaways. It also means you need to make sure your car is up for the challenges it faces. So, what should you do to get your car summer-ready?

Start by shedding the extra weight we all tend to pick up during the long, cold winter, advised Wesley Procter, general manager at car retailer getWorth. By weight he was referring to clutter.

“Get rid of anything that doesn’t need to be in your car, especially old receipts, takeaway packets, empty coffee cups, and anything that may have fallen down the cracks between your seats when you were eating and driving,” he said.

But there are more important things that need attention to ensure your car is ready for the summer heat. Procter shares these four tips that will enable you to take full advantage of those summer trips so you don’t end up stranded on the side of a very hot road: Check your battery, check your oil, check the fluid, check your tyres.

