Mobility tips to minimise your expenditure and maximise your savings

Your car could be the first major financial asset that you will own and manage. As with any asset, the key to maximising its performance, longevity and saleability is ensuring that you take care of it and keep it in the best condition possible. One way is to familiarise yourself with some handy tips that could save you money and help preserve your asset.

With July as National Savings Month drawing to a close, the focus has been on key aspects around saving and financial planning. As such, it is a good time to examine the household budget and see where savings can be made, including on your vehicle, recommends leading vehicle and asset solutions provider WesBank. Getting car insurance, a tracking device and other value-added products are great for ensuring that you maintain the value of your car.