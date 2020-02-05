Need a bursary? Shoprite opens its applications for 2020 - We have all the info









File Image: IOL Funding your student life is never easy especially if you come from a disadvantaged background. But there is hope, Shoprite holdings have just opened their bursary applications for the 2020 academic year. The Shoprite Group said that the company will offer comprehensive bursaries to support students studying or intending to study scarce skills such as pharmacy, chartered accounting, supply chain management and logistics, as well as information technology and retail business management. "Shoprite’s bursaries provide financial assistance towards tuition and on-campus accommodation, and are also linked to work-back agreements – ensuring job opportunities upon graduation", the company said in a statement. If you’re young, ambitious and serious about your future, our bursary opportunities will set you on the path to success, the company said.

JOB OFFERS

Shoprite said that also offers a range of jobs at various offices around Africa, a wide range of vacancies in-store, as well as opportunities through programmes such as the apprenticeships at its Data Science Academy.

"As a leading employer in South Africa, the Shoprite Group welcomes hard-working and passionate individuals to join us in becoming the best retailer in the world."

The company employs more than 140 000 people.

WHAT YOU CAN STUDY?

Bursary: Accounting (CA Stream - SAICA)

Closing Date: 2020/06/30

Number of bursaries available: 10

Purpose of the Bursary: The Shoprite Bursary aims at attracting and funding talented Chartered Accounting students to become part of our Finance team after completion of their studies. The Bursary is available for 1st, 2nd, 3rd year students.

Qualifications: Successful completion of the first semester of a Bachelors of Accounting or BCompt, leading to CTA and qualifying for a registered articles program 65%+.

Information Technology Bursaries (2)

Bursary: Data Science

Closing Date: 2020/06/30

Number of bursaries available: 40

Location - Western Cape

Purpose of the Bursary: Shoprite has successfully started its very own data science academy which is in its 2nd year, producing top level specialists in the field of data science. With a plan to keep this academy growing in the years to come, Shoprite is now looking for university students who have a passion for data and would like to make the data academy their starting point in an exciting career. This bursary will help you cover your academic fees while you complete your university programme and guarantee you a spot in the academy when you graduate.

Qualifications: Successful completion of at least your first year in:

• Maths / Applied Maths / Statistics / Computer Science with an minimum average of 60% + in your most recent academic year.

Bursary: Information Technology

Closing Date: 2020/06/30

Number of bursaries available: 24

Location - Western Cape

Purpose of the Bursary: The Bursary aims at attracting and funding future Innovative Programmers who have a passion and a vision for ensuring dynamic outputs in an area known for ongoing change. The Bursary is available for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honours Students.

Qualifications: Successful completion of the first semester of a relevant three year IT qualification with an average of 60% +.

Bursary: BCom - Logistics / Supply Chain

Closing Date: 2020/06/30

Number of bursaries available: 24

Purpose of the Bursary: If you are looking for a lifetime career where you can grow and learn about a diverse range of inspirational brands, if you would like to be part of a unique company that offers brilliant opportunities and has a passion for its staff and customers… then come and EXPLORE the opportunities at the Shoprite Group and discover how you can BE MORE! The Bursary aims at attracting and funding future Logistics and Supply Chain specialists to join the leading, fast-moving consumer goods retailer in Africa on distribution and related activities. The Bursary is available for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honours Students.

Qualifications: Successful completion of the first semester of Grade 12 with an average of 70% + or

A Bachelors of Commerce: Logistics (Quantitative Management), Bachelor of Science: Operational Research or related degree/qualification with an average of 60% +.

Bursary: BPharm - 1st year, 2020

Closing Date: 2020/06/30

Number of bursaries available: 5

Location - Nationwide

Qualifications: Successful completion of the first semester of Grade 12 with an average of 70% +.

Bursary: Retail Business Management

Closing Date: 2020/06/30

Number of bursaries available: 60

Location - Nationwide

Purpose of the Bursary: The Bursary aims at attracting and funding future Trainee Retail Managers who want to follow the lucrative management career in Retail. The Bursary is available for 1st, 2nd, 3rd year Students.

Qualifications: Successful completion of the first semester of:

• Grade 12 with an average of 60% + or

• National Diploma:Retail Business or equivalent qualification with an average of 60% +.

