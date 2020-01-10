If you’re one of those people who decided to avoid the holiday traffic and the crowds at the beach this summer and stay home to enjoy the attractions of your own city, you might just find that now is the best time to hunt for your dream home.
So says Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, who has the following tips for property shopping to beat the post-festive season blues:
* Take the time to look at older listings. “Most property websites and portals will give you the option of viewing only new listings, and that’s what many prospective home buyers do during the year. But holidays provide the opportunity to delve deeper and search through listings that are a few weeks or months old. By now, the peak spring selling season has passed in most areas and sellers whose homes have been on the market for a while will generally be very happy to have you view the property and make an offer.
* Visit showhouses. One of the great things about the holiday season is that your family can look at properties for sale together, he notes. “So pay a visit to the area you like and make a point of going into the homes on show that look like they might be good options for you.
“At the very least you will get to meet local estate agents who are dynamic enough to be showing during the holidays and be able to tell them exactly what you are looking for. You can then be sure that you will be among the first to know when something suitable is listed for sale in that area.”