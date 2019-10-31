In a first for the financial services industry, Foord Asset Management is targeting its consumer education initiatives at the youngest generation. Foord has recently published the first in a planned series of picture books to teach children aged four to seven the basic concepts of investing.

The series - written by Foord’s communications manager, Christina Castle - will reach out to future generations of South Africans with clear yet creative messaging about investing. It will explore concepts such as time, saving, income generation, compounding, diversification, risk, patience and investing for the long term.

“If you understand and embrace these principles from an early age, you can only be set on the path to successful investing,” says Castle.

More Than Enough is a story about a young squirrel who sets out with her mother one autumn morning to collect acorns. There is no jargon, no reference to money, and not a hint of greed. Beautifully illustrated by Carla Kreuser, this simple story is about acorns and why our squirrel family collects them - to eat, to enjoy, to share, to save, and to grow for the years to come.