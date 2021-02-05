Raging Bull Awards: special supplement this weekend
This weekend, Personal Finance proudly presents a special 12-page tabloid supplement covering the annual Raging Bull Awards, which recognise excellence in the investment industry and which took the form of a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday this week.
Check out the video HERE!
The supplement features:
A lead article on the newly crowned South African Manager of the Year, Ninety One (the rebranded Investec Asset Management), and Offshore Manager of the Year, US-based T Rowe Price.
Lists of all the award- and certificate-winning funds
Profiles of the seven award-winning funds, with interviews with the fund managers.
A review of how unit trust investments fared in 2020.
Personal Finance, your weekly guide to wealth, is found in the Saturday Star, Saturday Argus, Independent on Saturday, and Saturday edition of the Pretoria News.
PERSONAL FINANCE