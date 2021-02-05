Raging Bull Awards: special supplement this weekend

This weekend, Personal Finance proudly presents a special 12-page tabloid supplement covering the annual Raging Bull Awards, which recognise excellence in the investment industry and which took the form of a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday this week.

The supplement features:

A lead article on the newly crowned South African Manager of the Year, Ninety One (the rebranded Investec Asset Management), and Offshore Manager of the Year, US-based T Rowe Price.

Lists of all the award- and certificate-winning funds