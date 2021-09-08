The 8 big hazards of trying to sell your house privately

Selling your home yourself and keeping the commission in your pocket instead of paying it to an estate agent may sound like a good idea, especially in a busy market, but you should be aware of the dangers before you decide on this approach.

Berry Everitt, CEO of Chas Everitt, notes: “We find that most DIY or private sellers are homeowners who need to sell in order to get out of financial trouble, and have taken this route in the hope that saving the commission will mean they won’t have to ‘pay in’ to settle their home loan after the sale.