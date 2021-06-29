The countdown to PoPIA: Is your small business ready?

The Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) is already in effect, and businesses have until the end of June 2021 to be compliant. A business’ risk exposure or urgency depends on the type of data the organisation works with. If they make use of “Personal Information” and “Special Personal Information” (PI/SPI), they have a few days left to become fully compliant.

There are many variables at play when determining risk, so keep in mind that it also depends on the amount of data, the size of the organisation, risk exposure, and what controls are in place. If they make use of little or no PI/SPI, then it shouldn’t take too much effort to “clean house”.

No matter which industry businesses are in, they will be affected by PoPIA. For those that have not started this journey already, they will need to have a detailed roadmap with identified compliance gaps, as well as resource availability to execute on becoming fully compliant.

If they haven’t started yet, what are the first steps?