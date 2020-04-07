The risks of working remotely, and how to protect your data

Scammers are known to strike at times of crisis; this is usually when people and businesses are at their most vulnerable. Now more than ever, it is not advisable for South Africans to only rely on the law to protect their confidential information, as there are a number of unscrupulous operators out there and various ways in which data can be accessed or breached.

For this reason, individuals and businesses alike should be very conscious of how they share their data specifically in a time where working remotely is rapidly becoming the norm.

“South Africa has some advanced legislation that covers how data may be used and what must be disclosed,” says Bradley Du Chenne, CEO of online comparison website Hippo.co.za. “One of the most important considerations is the Protection of Personal Information Act or POPIA, which would require all businesses to act responsibly in the collection, storage and sharing of data.”

These are some of the precautions that businesses should be taking to manage cyber security: