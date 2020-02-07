Tips for celebrating your new home









File picture: Richard Vogel/AP. If you’ve just bought a new home, it’s natural to want to celebrate and to show it off to your friends and family – and what better way to do that than with a great house-warming party that sets the tone for how you are going to live and entertain in future? “Of course, entertaining doesn't usually mean fine china and silver service anymore -- more often than not, especially in the SA summer, it means a sports party, a movie night or a swim and a braai,” notes Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group. “This does not mean, though, that you should skip trying to make the occasion a real celebration and your guests feel welcome, especially if this will be their first visit to your new home.” Writing in the Property Signposts newsletter, he says the following tips will make it easier to throw a happy house-warming event and ensure that you enjoy the day as much as your guests: Provide safe parking. Move your own vehicles out of the way if necessary;

Spruce up the garden. Mow the lawn and sweep the driveway so guests know you are expecting them and that they are welcome;

Clean and tidy the house and especially bathrooms and the kitchen;

If some of your guests smoke, prepare an outside area away from others and with an ashtray or two;

Make sure you have plenty of water, tea, coffee and juice available as well as alcoholic drinks;

If you are preparing the food, be sure to include at least one vegetarian choice in your meal;

Try to do as much as possible ahead of time, so you are free to be with your guests;

Put on some soothing background music;

Designate a place where people can put their coats and bags, or change into swimming gear if it’s a pool party;

If your pets tend to get over-excited around strangers, shut them away in the back yard or a spare room at least until everyone has arrived and settled in;

Greet everyone personally, introduce them to anyone else they haven’t met yet, and mingle yourself as much as possible; and

Remember to enjoy yourself because a host having fun puts guests at ease.

