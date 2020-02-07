If you’ve just bought a new home, it’s natural to want to celebrate and to show it off to your friends and family – and what better way to do that than with a great house-warming party that sets the tone for how you are going to live and entertain in future?
“Of course, entertaining doesn't usually mean fine china and silver service anymore -- more often than not, especially in the SA summer, it means a sports party, a movie night or a swim and a braai,” notes Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group.
“This does not mean, though, that you should skip trying to make the occasion a real celebration and your guests feel welcome, especially if this will be their first visit to your new home.”
Writing in the Property Signposts newsletter, he says the following tips will make it easier to throw a happy house-warming event and ensure that you enjoy the day as much as your guests:
Provide safe parking. Move your own vehicles out of the way if necessary;