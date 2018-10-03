The world’s top DJs are basically demigods of the turntable, packing arenas and wowing electronic dance music (EDM) fans everywhere around the globe.

But for those unfamiliar with their work, featured at parties in Vegas or Dubai or popular music festivals like Coachella or SXSW, these so-called “electro house musicians” may be entirely unknown.





A few top-earning DJs sat down to spin tales about their younger selves, before life on the stage.





Afrojack performs on stage at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman





Hardwell (Robbert van de Corput)





First job: Laser-tag attendant





My first job was working at a laser game center, in Breda in the Netherlands. Besides my love for music, I have always had a passion for gaming, so I found working there a lot of fun – even if it wasn’t the most challenging work.





I was hired as a marshal, and my main role was to welcome the groups and then give them instructions on the rules of the game. The game was played with a lot of dry ice to create a fog environment. When the doors were closed we used to go crazy with the machine, and fill the rooms until you couldn’t even see your hand in front of your face. It was utterly ridiculous. I don’t think the owners ever knew.





Getting into DJing when you’re in your teenage years is not the cheapest hobby. Turntables alone cost a few hundred euros, plus everyone mixed on vinyl back then. I was beginning to make my first steps into production around the same time. A few bits of studio gear, like my first synth, and my first proper studio speakers, I bought using the money I made from the laser center.





I learned that working hard for your goals does eventually reap rewards. Hearing my music through those speakers that very first time is something I’ll never forget.