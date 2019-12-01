What is bridging finance?









Marlin Credit, a pioneer in bridging finance, is embarking on a new digital financial strategy. The company is taking on a new look, design and feel as it moves into the fourth industrial revolution and new fintech systems. "We see our clients like family and are excited about the new ways we can not only help you get financial freedom but be the helping hand behind your success." The company has been in business for more than 19 years. Marlin Credit was started in January 2000 and provides bridging finance for your immediate financial needs. WHERE YOU CAN FIND THEM: Branches in the Western Cape - Belville and Wynberg

Branches in the Eastern Cape - PE and East London

Branches in Kwazulu Natal - Durban and Pietermaritzburg

Branches in Gauteng – Vanderbijlpark, JHB CBD, Kempton Park, and Pretoria

With agents in smaller towns. Marlin Credit has more than 80 employees and prides itself on being able to answer your calls at a moment's notice.

The company strives for the same day payout/turnaround time of your loan application.

But if you don’t have the time to make an appointment, you can always get a hold of them on their WhatsApp line on 087 897 9792.

SO WHAT IS BRIDGING FINANCE?

Marlin Credit sees itself as a simple and effective financial tool or solution to help you improve your cash flow immediately.

But what does this mean? Quite simply - if you are awaiting a lump sum payout such as a pension fund payout or a provident fund and need the cash now, Marlin Credit can assist you. Our bridging loans allow you to maintain your standard of living, giving you peace of mind.

Their services and packages are tailor-made to change the lives of South African’s. If you’re waiting on a lump sum payout for any of the below reasons

Resigned

Retired

Dismissed

Divorced

Death claim

Investments

Policy payouts

Package paying out

Retirement Annuities

Pension Bridging Finance: if you're awaiting a lump sum payout, Marlin Credit may be able to assist in helping you to get money in your hands sooner. "Our bridging loans are available to applicants awaiting a minimum benefit of R20 000, depending on affordability." The loan amount is based on 10% of the lump sum. We offer bridging loans from as little as R2 000, depending on affordability.

Property Bridging Finance: "We pride ourselves in assisting clients with property bridging finance in a respectful and dignified manner at all times. Our application process is streamlined and simple to ensure efficient and speedy processing and approval. We can advance up to 85% of the net proceeds and commit ourselves to the one-hour turnaround time for approval, subject to the transaction requirements being met and the required documents and information being submitted for processing by the transferring / conveyancing attorney."

Other Bridging Finance: Bridging finance could be a great help, when you need cash immediately. If you are waiting out a payment from a divorce settlement or a Trust payout and need to pay your bills now, then Marlin Credit is the solution for you.

These are just some of the other ways we can help you:

Property Transfer duties,

Removal expenses

Outstanding municipal tariffs and rates

Agents commissions

Policy payouts

Disability claims

Investment opportunities

Legal fees

For more information on how Marlin Credit can be the bridge to your next financial goal check out their website.

Follow Marlin on Facebook and Instagram for more savings tips and ideas.

PERSONAL FINANCE