The co-working trend is here to stay and many entrepreneurs, as well as bigger corporations, are looking at moving into these shared office environments. But not all co-working spaces are the same and there are a number of factors to consider when choosing which one you would like to base yourself out of.
David Seinker, founder and CEO of South African co-working space firm The Business Exchange (TBE), gives us his list of what everyone should ask before they sign on at a co-working space.
Is it a good location?
Business people want and need a location that is in the economic hub of major cities. At TBE, for example, we have offices in Sandton and Rosebank in SA, and just outside of Port Louis in Mauritius. Being in a central business location means that it’s easy for potential clients to reach you for a meeting, and you can put a prime location as your address on your business card and website.
Does it have a generator?