Why it’s worth getting a valid Will in place

By Morné Janse van Rensburg

Making certain that you have a valid Will in place often finds itself at the bottom of the To Do list, especially if you are young, fit and healthy. The truth is, a will is not that arduous to prepare and depending on the extent of the detail, it shouldn’t cost too much either. Dying without a will, on the other hand, can leave your family and loved ones with a mountain to climb.

If someone dies without a will, the Master of the High Court may appoint an executor on the deceased’s behalf to administer the estate. The executor’s first responsibility would be to ensure that the deceased did in fact not have a will. If a will cannot be found among personal papers, inquiries should be made at the deceased’s lawyers, accountants, bank or insurance company to ensure that a copy was never stored with them. If it cannot be traced, even though relatives may be positive that one exists, the estate must be administered as if no will had been drawn up.

Without a valid will, the estate will be administered in terms of the Intestate Succession Act No. 81 of 1987 according to the rules of intestate succession. These rules apply only if the deceased was living in South Africa at the time of his/her passing. If the deceased was domiciled in another country, the laws of that country will apply.

Intestate succession is based principally on blood relationships; however, an adopted child is considered a descendant of his adoptive parents. Should intestate succession apply, the estate would devolve as follows: