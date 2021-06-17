YOUNG PEOPLE AND THEIR MONEY - Read our free digital magazine

It guides them on how to be more responsible with the money they earn, including avoiding debt wherever possible, investing wisely, buying the right types of financial products, and not giving in to temptation or the pressures of their peers, which often results in careless spending.

This month's free IOL MONEY digital magazine is devoted to young people and their finances.

There's also great advice for parents on how to teach their kids to handle money responsibly and a guide to getting out of debt for those already in it.

The magazine can be accessed on the issuu online platform here or read below: