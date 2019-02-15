Supplied by Bugati.

Once super rare, supercars have multiplied since the global financial crisis, and today there are more crazy-fast crazy-expensive road rockets than ever. With their cutting-edge technology, race-inspired design, and high-end materials, the cars are equal parts engineering and artistry—and as such, frequently spend far more time in collectors’ garages than on roads or tracks.

And because they’re often sold before the first metal is bent or screws are turned, prices for secondhand models can be almost twice what they cost new.

Here are some currently being made.

Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation, $1.9 million (R26 million)

Made in 2018 based on a 1960s model, the new version of what was once Britain’s fastest passenger sports car isn’t street-legal and can be used only on the track.

• Units: 25

• Made in: Newport Pagnell, U.K.

• Acceleration 0-60 mph: 6.5 seconds

• Top speed: 150 mph

Aston Martin Valkyrie, $3.2 million (R45 million)





This all carbon-fiber hybrid model has gullwing doors and a removable steering wheel to make it easier to get in and out.

• Units: 150

• Made in: Gaydon, U.K.

• Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 2.5 seconds

• Top speed: 250 mph

Source: Aston Martin

Bugatti Chiron, $2.8 million (R39 million)

Supplied by Bugati.

Named after racer Louis Chiron, the car features a diamond membrane on its speakers.

• Units: 500

• Made in: Molsheim, France

• Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds

• Top speed: 261 mph





* The car prices are based in US dollar amounts and have been converted in rands but we cannot state whether these prices would be the same in South Africa.

Bloomberg